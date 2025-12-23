Piyush Goyal arrives in Chennai, to meet TN Guv, Palaniswami

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with the party's state leaders here on Tuesday and would initiate seat-sharing talks with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Goyal, who was given a rousing reception by the party members at the airport here, discussed the current political situation and alliance during a meeting of the BJP core committee leaders at party headquarters, Kamalalayam.

"He and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tamil Nadu co-incharge, will meet our alliance leaders," BJP Mahila Morcha president and legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Asked if the party would demand more seats from the AIADMK this time, she told reporters that a final decision on the number and the constituencies would be made by the party high command. "We will submit our recommendation, and our leadership will make the final decision and announce," she said.

Besides her, state chief Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy and Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan were among those who participated in the meeting with Goyal and Meghwal.

Goyal on his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. He would meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his brief visit.