Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting with AIADMK's Palaniswami, to give final shape to NDA in TN

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu election-incharge Piyush Goyal commenced a crucial meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's Greenways residence here on Thursday aiming to give a final shape to the NDA in the state.

The breakfast meeting which comes on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai to address a rally will see the NDA leaders present a show of strength to take on the ruling DMK combine in the state.

"Goyal and other BJP leaders have called on Palaniswami who is the NDA leader and also the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," BJP Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said.