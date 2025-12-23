Piyush Goyal meets AIADMK gen sec Edappadi K Palaniswami initiates seat sharing talks

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, initiated seat-sharing talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Tuesday.

Goyal, the union minister and senior BJP leader, was accompanied by co-incharge for the state Arjun Ram Meghwal, party's state chief Nainar Nagenthran, and TN in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy. The BJP team was received by Palaniswami and his party seniors at a hotel here, where the talks commenced.

An insider said the BJP was likely to demand 30 seats, about ten more than it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, from the AIADMK.