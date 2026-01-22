Piyush Goyal meets Palaniswami, says strong AIADMK-led NDA will come to power in TN

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the strong AIADMK-led NDA will come to power in April and it will transform the state’s future through infrastructure development and good governance.

Indicating that this combine would sweep the polls, ending the “corrupt and dynasty rule” of the DMK, he said after holding a breakfast meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that they would strive for the well-being of the people and restore Tamil Nadu’s glory.

Later, the two leaders jointly addressed the press.

Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally near Chennai on January 23 will be a turning point ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as it would pave the way for the defeat of the “corrupt DMK regime.” Goyal's breakfast meeting with the AIADMK general secretary at the latter's Greenways road residence here was aimed to give a final shape to the NDA in the state ahead of the Prime Minister's election rally.

The AIADMK leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu and the opposition bloc's constituents are the BJP, PMK (Anbumani faction), AMMK and former union minister Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC-M).

Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, demanded that the state government remove Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son and his deputy Udhayanidhi, after the Madras High Court passed an order against his alleged hate speech on Sanatana Dharma.

“We totally oppose Udhayanidhi Stalin for his anti-national comments. I demand that he should be removed from the government, and action should be taken against him for his hate speech and for dividing the people and creating communal disharmony,” Goyal said. PTI JSP SA JSP ROH