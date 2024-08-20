Piyush Goyal takes stock of Hanuman Mandir Complex in central Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal took stock of Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi's Connaught Place along with the NDMC members on Tuesday to provide better civic services to the devotees, an official statement said.

"Piyush Goyal took stock of the area along with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Naresh Kumar, NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other officials for the betterment of the area to provide state-of-the-art level facilities and clean the area on the theme and thoughts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Swachh Bharat Mission," the statement said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was also present on the occasion.

Goyal and the NDMC members inspected the temple complex and instructed the NDMC officials on proper cleanliness and up-to-the-mark maintenance of the toilet complex in the adjoining area of the Hanuman temple, the statement said.

According to the statement, the NDMC has also instructed for the upliftment of the area with better civic infrastructure and street furniture in the complex for the rest and facilitation of the devotees.

Goyal said that he is also a regular visitor like thousands of devotees, who visit the temple regularly.

"I will regularly monitor the upkeep and maintenance work of the temple complex," he said.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the officers have been instructed to maintain proper lighting facilities at the temple complex as well as the adjoining area of the complex for the safety and security of visitors, especially women, according to the statement.

Chahal said that the open theatre area in the complex will be used for the Bhajan Kirtan, especially on Tuesday and Saturday, to create a pleasant and religious atmosphere for the visitors, the statement added. PTI MHS AS AS