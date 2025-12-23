Piyush Goyal to visit Chennai, to meet TN Guv, Palaniswami

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal will interact with senior BJP functionaries and meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his brief visit to Chennai on Tuesday.

On his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Goyal will also meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"He would interact with the state leaders to assess their preparedness for the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting is likely to be more of a familiarisation exercise since he took charge on December 15,” a senior BJP leader told PTI.

A source in the AIADMK said Goyal would meet Palaniswami for a luncheon meeting, setting the tone for future negotiations on seat sharing between the BJP and the AIADMK, which leads the NDA in the state.

Goyal would wind up his visit by meeting Ravi in the evening. PTI JSP JSP ADB