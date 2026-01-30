Piyush Pandey appointed Bengal DGP, Supratim Sarkar new Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Piyush Pandey was on Friday appointed Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, in-charge, following the superannuation of incumbent Rajeev Kumar, officials said.

According to an order issued, Pandey, a 1993-batch officer, will hold the charge until further orders. Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is due to retire on January 31.

The order also notified a major reshuffle among senior IPS officers.

Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been posted as Director, Security, West Bengal, while Supratim Sarkar, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, will take over as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, the order stated.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG and IGP, STF, has been posted as ADG (Law and Order), West Bengal, with additional charge of ADG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Jawed Shamim, ADG and IGP (Law and Order), has been given charge as ADG, Special Task Force (STF), along with additional charge of ADG, Intelligence Branch, it said.

Ajey Mukund Ranade has been posted as ADG, Telecommunication, while Vishal Garg has been elevated to the rank of ADG and posted as ADG, Cyber Cell, it said.

Anuj Sharma has been posted as DG, Fire and Emergency Services, while Natarajan Ramesh Babu will head Home Guards. Siddhi Nath Gupta has been posted as DG, Correctional Services, and Sanjay Singh as Director, Civil Defence, the order mentioned.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, CP, Howrah, has been posted as CP, Barrackpore, in the rank of IG, while Murli Dhar, CP, Barrackpore, has been posted as CP, Bidhannagar, also in the rank of IG. Amit P Javalgi, CP, Chandannagar, has been posted as IGP, Burdwan Range.

Mukesh, CP, Bidhannagar, has been posted as IGP, Murshidabad and Jangipur Range, while Syed Waquar Raza, DIG, Murshidabad Range, has been transferred as DIG, Nadia and Ranaghat.

Kankar Prosad Barui, DIG, Telecommunication, has been posted as DIG, Prisons, while Shyam Singh, DIG, Burdwan Range, has been posted as DIG, Telecommunication. Alok Rajoria, DIG, Traffic, has been transferred as DIG, Barasat Range.

Akash Magharia, DIG, Presidency Range, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Howrah, in the rank of DIG, while Bhaskar Mukherjee, DIG, Barasat Range, has been posted as DIG, Presidency Range.

David Ivan Lepcha, Commandant, SAP 4th Battalion, in the rank of DIG, has been posted as DIG, Traffic, West Bengal, while Gaurav Lal, Deputy Commissioner, ESD, Kolkata, in the rank of Joint Commissioner, has been posted to the CID in the rank of DIG.

Koteswara Rao, SP, Sundarban Police District, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar, in the rank of SP, the order said. PTI SCH RG