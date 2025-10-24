Piyush Pandey’s last rites at Shivaji Park on Saturday 11 am

New Delhi: Piyush Pandey’s last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 11 am on Saturday. The legendary creative leader passed away peacefully on Friday morning after battling an infection, leaving the advertising industry in grief.

Hepzibah Pathak, CEO of Ogilvy India, reflected on his life and legacy. “Besides being a true Ogilvy giant, and the incredible force who led to Ogilvy's and in many ways, Indian advertising's creative revolution, Piyush was also a deeply personal presence in so many of our lives,” she wrote. “An eternal warrior for great work, a forever-partner to so many clients, a statesman leader and a champion of 'Indian-ness' in advertising.”

“A true cheerleader of his people, always generous with his praise, he will be missed deeply as a captain, as a friend and as a writer,” she added.

Under Pandey’s leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the most awarded agencies globally. In 2018, he and his brother, filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at Cannes Lions, recognising their lifetime contributions to creativity.

Beyond brands, his influence extended into public life, including political communication, while his mentorship shaped generations of advertising professionals. Colleagues recall his moustache, laughter, and love for cricket and advertising as integral to his larger-than-life presence.

Pathak concluded her note: “I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way… but his laughter will echo in our hearts forever.”

Pandey joined Ogilvy India in 1982 and became known for bringing brand communication out of boardrooms and into everyday life. His campaigns for Asian Paints, Cadbury, Fevicol and Hutch became part of popular culture. He was widely recognised for his use of Indian languages, humour and relatable storytelling, setting new benchmarks for campaigns in local contexts.