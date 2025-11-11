PK casts his vote in Bihar polls, urges people to bring change

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday urged the voters of Bihar, where the final phase of assembly polls was underway, to judiciously exercise their right to franchise.

Talking to reporters in Kargahar assembly segment of Rohtas district, where he cast his vote, Kishor said failure to make use of the opportunity presented by the elections would "condemn the state to another five years of corruption, unemployment and forced migration".

"I would urge the people of Bihar not to waste time inside their homes or with their neighbourhoods. They must venture out, reach their polling booths and vote for a change, for their own betterment," said Kishor.

"The elections are an opportunity to choose good candidates and ensure that there is an improvement in education and job creation. If this opportunity is missed, the state shall have to put up with another five years of rampant corruption, unemployment and forced migration," he added. PTI NAC SOM