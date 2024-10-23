PK changes candidates for two seats in Bihar bypolls

Arrah (Bihar), Oct 23 (PTI) With just a couple of days left for filing of nomination papers, Prashant Kishor's fledgling Jan Suraaj party on Wednesday announced it was changing its candidates for two of the four assembly seats in Bihar where by-polls are scheduled.
At a press conference in Arrah, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, the party said social activist Kiran Singh will be contesting from Tarari, in place of Lieutenant General Shri Krishna Singh (Retd) a former Army Vice Chief whose candidature was announced with much fanfare last week.
The party also said Khilafat Hussain, an academician from Belaganj, was being replaced with Mohd Amjad, a former panchayat mukhiya.
The announcements were made in the presence of Kishor and the party's working president Manoj Bharti. PTI NAC RG