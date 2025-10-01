Jan Suraaj Party submits memorandum to Bihar guv for Samrat Choudhary removal

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party has submitted a memorandum to the Bihar governor seeking the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, against whom serious allegations have been levelled by party founder Prashant Kishor.

A delegation of the fledgling party, headed by national president Uday Singh and state unit chief Manoj Bharti, visited Raj Bhavan late Tuesday evening.

Talking to reporters later, Singh said, "We had properly sought an appointment before coming. Sadly, it was not Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who met us, but his principal secretary, who received the memorandum on his behalf".

He added, "We are pressing the demand for the removal of Choudhary as his continuance on the post is a mockery of the Constitution. We have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be a firm believer in probity in public life".

"We have no hopes from the Nitish Kumar government in the state. If no action is taken by the PM or the Governor, we will move the court as a last resort", the Jan Suraaj Party leader added.

Notably, at a press conference two days ago, Kishor had claimed that Choudhary, a senior BJP leader, escaped trial in a 1995 murder case by submitting a document before the court to show that he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Kishor had further said that Choudhary's claim before the trial court has been falsified by his own affidavit, filed in 2020, while getting elected to the state legislative council, which stated his age at the time as 51 years.

"Thus, Choudhary was in his 20s at the time of the murder. He should be arrested and put on fresh trial and kept in jail until acquitted by the court", Kishor had said.