PK's Jan Suraaj targets Hindu-Muslim coalition against BJP

Patna, Aug 16 (PTI) Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday vowed to defeat the BJP by forging an alliance between Hindus, who believe in the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the Muslim community.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Muslim leaders associated with the Jan Suraaj party, Kishor laid out his vision ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"Not all Hindus support the BJP. In fact, it can't even be said that a majority of Hindus are with the BJP. We are looking to build an ideology-based alliance," he added.

"We want to form an alliance between Hindus, who believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Muslims. Such an equation can easily defeat the BJP," claimed Kishor, who had gained national prominence in 2014 for managing the successful election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Kishor had earlier announced that his party, which is less than a year old, will field 40 Muslims in elections to the 243-strong Bihar assembly.

The announcement has reportedly irked the RJD-Congress-Left alliance, which traditionally relies heavily on minority votes.