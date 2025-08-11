Place of worship 'damaged' in UP's Bahraich, 6 detained

Bahraich (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Some people allegedly damaged a Hindu place of worship in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, prompting police to step up security and detain six men for questioning, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Padohiya village of the Mahsi area, when the shrine of village deity Gavat Mata was damaged, four neem trees were cut down and a Hanuman flag was allegedly inverted, they said.

As the news spread in the morning, hundreds of angry villagers gathered near the site. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the officials said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sureshwar Singh visited the village and demanded strict action against the culprits.

"It is clear that the incident was aimed at hurting the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers. I have informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials," Singh told reporters.

The MLA said that "despite the village having a road, Tazia processions are taken through the fields, buffalo kebabs are also sold near the place. The chief minister is very sensitive in such cases and has been taking strict action. Despite the strict directions of the chief minister, the mentality of some people is not changing. These people are not refraining from attacking Sanatan. Imagine what these people will do if there is ever any (political) change".

Additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Circle Officer Ravi Khokhar said a case has been registered under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (hurting religious sentiments) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Religious Protection Act.

"Six people have been taken into custody for questioning. The situation is peaceful," he said. PTI COR ABN RC