Place of worship 'vandalised' in J&K's Reasi; officials assure protesters of action against culprits

Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) A place of worship was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, triggering protests on Sunday by locals belonging to both the Hindu and Muslim communities, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said police have taken cognisance of the incident and assured the protesters that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and spontaneous protests, with the protesters demanding that the culprits be identified and punished.

Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities jointly staged the protests and said such incidents are a deliberate attempt to create a rift among them to harm the age-old brotherhood in the district.

The protesters blocked the main road in the district by burning tyres and staging a sit-in, the officials said, adding that they dispersed peacefully after senior police officers told them that an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

"Anyone trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared. It is an attempt to create hurdles and sabotage developmental activities, besides communal harmony.

"This is my guarantee.... We will not tolerate any attempt to damage peace in the district," the deputy commissioner said. PTI TAS RC