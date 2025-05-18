Placement agency cheats job aspirants of Rs 16.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai; case registered

Thane, May 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Navi Mumbai-based placement agency for allegedly cheating six persons of Rs 16.8 lakh by promising them jobs in shipping companies, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the agency allegedly provided fabricated employment agreements and bonds to build credibility.

Police on Thursday registered a first information report under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four persons based on a complaint by one of the victims, an official said.

He said the accused connived and offered to get jobs in shipping companies for six victims, and took Rs 16.8 lakh from them, and gave them fabricated agreements and bonds.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, the official said. PTI COR ARU