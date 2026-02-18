Thane (PTI): Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has said public squares named after Tipu Sultan will not be tolerated, asserting that places with such names “should be built in Pakistan".

Rane's comments came after state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal faced flak for drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Sapkal on Tuesday apologised for the remarks, saying he didn't intend to hurt sentiments. He, however, reiterated that his comments were "deliberately distorted" to create social tension as part of a malicious agenda by the BJP.

Asked about public squares named after Tipu Sultan at Mira-Bhayander in Thane and other cities, Rane on Tuesday said, "Wherever such squares exist, we will uproot them. Whatever squares named after Tipu should be built in Pakistan and Islamabad."

"We will not tolerate such indulgence in our Hindu nation and we will not remain silent," Rane told reporters here, warning that any move to retain or create such squares would be opposed.

Rane, who visited the Malvani Mahotsav in Thane, also said that a ‘Konkan Bhavan’ would be constructed in Thane within five years, similar to the one proposed in Mumbai, to serve as a hub for people from the Konkan region.

The MLA from Kankavli in the Konkan region said he would personally take up the matter with the civic commissioner and urged local representatives to follow up.

Rane said he has already submitted a letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, seeking the construction of a Konkan Bhavan in the state capital.

The facility would help people from the Konkan region who have migrated to cities for employment but remain connected to their native places, he pointed out.

"From Mumbai to the lower Konkan, except Chiplun, all public representatives are from the (ruling) Mahayuti. Konkan is a stronghold of the BJP. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams of the Konkani people," Rane said.

The fisheries and ports development minister also stressed the need to promote Konkan’s agricultural produce, including mangoes and cashews, in urban markets.

He also pointed to the region’s 877‑km coastline as a source of opportunities in fisheries, tourism, and port development, encouraging youth to explore careers in these sectors.

Along with tourism, youth should take advantage of career opportunities in fisheries and the maritime sector, the minister said.

The Malvani Mahotsav, now in its 27th year, showcased traditional cuisine, farm products, and cultural programmes. Rane was felicitated with local produce and food items during the event.