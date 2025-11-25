Placing of Nellie massacre panel reports after 42 years brings to fore Assam's darkest chapter again

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) The wounds of the Nellie massacre, considered the worst incident of communal violence in Assam, have festered for long, and the placing of the reports on it in the assembly on Tuesday brought to the fore the state's darkest chapter again after 42 years.

On the cold morning of February 18, 1983, in the small town of Nellie in Central Assam's Morigaon district, over 2,000 people, most of them immigrant Bengali-speaking Muslims, were killed allegedly by Tiwa (Lalung) tribals, while almost three lakh people were rendered homeless, according to reports available in the public domain.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government laid in the assembly the reports of two probe panels - T P Tewary Commission set up by the government, and T U Mehta Commission formed by a civil society group and supporters of the Assam Agitation – on Tuesday, months before the assembly elections.

The violence too had occurred against the backdrop of the holding of the assembly polls in the state in 1983, despite opposition by the supporters of the Assam agitation against illegal foreigners in the state. The state was then under the President's Rule.

The agitation that began in 1979 was spearheaded by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP), and they called a boycott of the elections, which received popular support and even led to the resignation of over 150 government and public sector officials in the state.

In the run-up to the elections, over 150 supporters of the agitation died due to police firings, and an estimated 5,000 people had lost their lives in the ethnic and communal clashes at various places including Nellie, Gohpur, Khoirabari, Sipajhar, Jamugurihat and Silapathar.

A fear had been created among the indigenous population, including the Tiwas, at that time, that reserved tribal lands were being taken over by the immigrants for cultivation, their cattle stolen and finally they would permanently settle on these plots.

The immediate trigger was rumours spreading that immigrant Bengali Muslims had kidnapped and gang-raped four young women from a Tiwa family, killed six children, illegally cultivated Tiwa lands, and stolen cows, along with attacking a Bihari village in that area.

There was, however, neither any FIR nor records of criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators.

The Nellie massacre, which lasted over seven hours in a single day, started in the village of Borbori and spread to Nellie and 14 other Muslim-majority villages in the area.

In Nellie, a mob burnt a large number of houses and guarded all roads and exits to the village, killing anyone who tried to escape.

The massacre ended with the arrival of the CRPF personnel in the evening, with survivors alleging that the local police had abetted in the violence and had even initially stopped the central security personnel from entering the villages.

Police filed 688 criminal cases, of which 378 cases were closed due to "lack of evidence", and 310 cases were slated to be charged. However, all cases were dropped by the Government of India as a part of the 1985 Assam Accord and as a result, none were prosecuted. The six-year-long Assam Agitation ended with the signing of the Accord.

A commission, headed by bureaucrat T P Tewary, was set up by the government, but the AASU and the AAGSP, did not testify. Following that, the ‘Assam Freedom Fighters’ Association’ took the initiative to constitute the non-governmental Mehta commission in January 1984 to probe into the incident.

The Assam Cabinet had recently decided to place the Tewary Commission report in the state assembly, following which the AASU requested that the Mehta Commission be also placed in the house.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that in 1987, the then AGP government headed by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had placed the report in the assembly and had promised that he would provide printed copies to legislators. It was, however, not given to the MLAs and MPs and even the assembly library does not have it.

Mahanta himself had led the agitation as the AASU president and later formed the political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), storming to power as the then youngest chief minister after the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

Sarma said the state cabinet decided that the report will be circulated among the members of the legislative assembly and copies will also be provided to the assembly library.

He said that the placing of both the reports was an ''academic exercise'' and will bring to fore a ''big chapter in Assam's history''.

As the incumbent CM had said, the house did not discuss the two reports on Tuesday.

Sarma had also claimed that the “highlight” of the Tewary commission report is its documentation of “demographic change”, and the prevailing tensions during that period. PTI DG NN