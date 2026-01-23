Plagued by financial woes, couple, jobless son attempt suicide in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot, Jan 23 (PTI) A couple and their 30-year-old unemployed son attempted to end their lives in Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday over inability to pay home loan instalments, a police official said.

Nileshbhai (55), his wife Chandrikaben (50) and their son Margin consumed pesticide in the early hours of the day, Thorala police inspector NG Vaghela said.

"They rang up an ambulance service after the poison started taking effect and their health began deteriorating. The three were rushed to a civil hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable at present," the official said.

"In their statement, they have said they were in financial distress and were unable to pay home loan instalments or even buy daily-use items. Further probe into the incident is underway," Vaghela said. PTI COR KA BNM