Plaint against Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan over remarks on residents of Old City in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) A complaint was lodged with the police here against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his remarks that the people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised the Indian culture and the festivals of India.

In a post on ‘X’, an AIMIM activist tagging a media report on Pawan Kalyan’s comments requested Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to register a case against the actor-politician, alleging that the remarks insulted Hyderabad residents, particularly those from the Old City.

Pawan Kalyan made those statements during an election rally in Maharashtra on Sunday, while highlighting the importance of “Sanatan Dharma”.

“The people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised the Indian culture and the festivals of India. However, followers of Sanatan Dharma have always respected everyone irrespective of their religion. Followers of Sanatan Dharma, however, will respond to those who disrespect it,” said the Janasena Party chief at a rally in Ballarpur to campaign for Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Following the complaint, the Hyderabad police said, “We are taking legal opinion on how to proceed further on this.” PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH