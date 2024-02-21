Plan to deal with Bagga roundabout traffic jams: Delhi Police's 5-day trial begins Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory that it will be implementing for five days a plan on a trial basis to avoid frequent traffic jams at the Bagga roundabout.

Advertisment

The trial will be started from Thursday, it said.

According to the advisory issued on Wednesday, the Faiz Road will be open for one-way traffic from the Bagga roundabout towards Rani Jhansi Road.

During the trial period, the vehicles going towards Rani Jhansi Road via the roundabout will take the Faiz Road. Traffic will be prohibited in the opposite carriage way, it said.

Advertisment

The traffic coming on the Faiz Road from the Bagga roundabout will be allowed to take only left turn at the Kalka Das chowk towards Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. At this point, the right turn towards Desh Bandhu Gupta Road will be prohibited. The traffic going straight towards Rani Jhansi Road via 'Kalka Das Chowk' will be allowed, it stated.

The traffic coming on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from Karol Bagh side will be allowed only to move straight up to the Rani Jhansi Road. This traffic will not be allowed to take the right turn towards the Faiz Road, it said.

The traffic coming from Paharganj railway station side will be allowed to move straight and will not be allowed to take left turn towards the Faiz Road, the advisory said.

The traffic coming on the New Rohtak Road from the 'Liberty Cinema' side will be allowed only up to the T-Point Rohtak Road and will also be allowed to take left turn to reach the Rani Jhansi Flyover. At this point, the traffic will not be allowed to take night turn towards the Faiz Road, it stated.

The traffic coming from the T-Point Rohtak Road on the New Rohtak Road will be allowed only to move straight and not to take left or right turn on the Faiz Road, the advisory said, adding that the commuters are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience. PTI NIT CK