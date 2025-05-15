Plan to lay overhead cables underground in coming years: Delhi CM

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said they plan to remove overhead cables from the entire city in the coming years as they pose a hazard to people and property.

Gupta was speaking at the inauguration event of 111 villages being made accessible to piped natural gas.

"In villages, rural pockets of Delhi and in our markets, one can see a web of overhead wires. Many a times incidents happen, fires happen and there is loss of life and property.

"We have made plans to shift overhead cables underground and for the first phase of this project, a budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated," she said.

Gupta said their target is to completely remove overhead cables and lay them underground from the entire Delhi.

"Our minister is involved in this project," she said.

Gupta had announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for a pilot project of shifting overhead electricity cables in the 2025-26 budget. PTI SLB HIG