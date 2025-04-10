Plan to revitalise plantation sector on anvil: Kerala Minister Rajeev

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday said that a draft policy aimed at revitalising the state’s plantation sector—based on recommendations from a study by IIM Calicut—is under the consideration of the state cabinet.

Inaugurating the office of the Plantation Directorate under the Department of Industries and Commerce here, Rajeev said Kerala is the first state to set up an exclusive directorate for the plantation sector, given its significance to the state’s economy.

Highlighting the need to rejuvenate the sector, he urged government officials and labour unions to work together for its growth.

Rajeev, who also holds the portfolios of Law and Coir, said a special meeting would be convened to deliberate on reopening closed plantations.

Elaborating on the measures taken by the government to strengthen the sector, the minister said, "Under the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization (KERA) project, Rs 479 crore has been allotted for replanting and other activities related to coffee, cardamom, and rubber." The government has received around 72 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) under a new subsidy scheme launched by the Plantation Directorate for renovating and constructing accommodation facilities for plantation workers, he added.

Following the inaugural function, the first meeting of the State Plantation Business Advisory Committee was held in the presence of the minister.

MLAs V K Prasanth and Vazhoor Soman, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation MD S Harikishore, Director of Industries and Special Officer (Plantations) Mir Mohammed Ali, and others also spoke.