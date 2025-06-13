Plane crash: BJP calls Congress's remark on Shah 'shameful' , says HM stands with the victims

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "shameful" that the opposition party started politics over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad at a time when the country is mourning the deaths of the victims.

The condemnation came after Congress termed Shah's remarks in Ahmedabad, following a plane crash, "insensitive" and said the least he could offer was a promise of accountability, not a "shrug and a lecture on fate." Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, shared a brief clip of Shah's remark and termed it an abdication.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "When the nation is mourning the death of victims in the Air India crash, Congress begins politics." He added, "In a 7-minute 11-second video of Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress puts an 11-second clipped video to spread fake news… Shameful that politics takes precedence over solidarity." Bhandari said the fact is that the home minister said, "We stand with the families of those who have lost their loved ones." Shah said that an investigation has been ordered, and disaster management alertness of the system will be tested, he said.

When nation is mourning the death of victims in the Air India crash, Congress begins politics!



In a 7 minute 11 second video of HM Amit Shah, Congress puts a 11 seconds clipped video to spread fake news!



Truth



- HM has said we stand with the families of those who have lost… https://t.co/hmNFjL40p7 pic.twitter.com/PLw1hQf8OJ — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) June 13, 2025

A plane crashed Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people onboard the AI171 flight have died.