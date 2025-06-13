Plane crash: British high commissioner meets PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) British high commissioner to India Lindy Cameron met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Friday and said the two countries were working together to establish the facts of the Air India plane crash that left 265 people dead, including 52 UK residents.

According to Air India, there were 53 British nationals on the London-bound Air India plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

At least 265 people on board (241 passengers and crew) and on the ground were killed in the tragedy. One passenger, a British citizen, miraculously survived.

"I met with Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning. We shared condolences in the face of this tragic accident, and I offered my thanks for the work of tireless first responders here in Ahmedabad. The UK and India are working together to establish the facts," Cameron said in the post on X.

Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site and also met the sole survivor and injured victims at the civil hospital here.

"We stand ready to support the families and friends of affected British Nationals - please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline," she said.

"My team and I have visited the crash site and hospital in Ahmedabad. Colleagues in the UK & India are working around the clock to gather information and support British nationals affected," she said in a post on Thursday.

On Friday, she visited Akshardham Temple in the Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

"It was a sad privilege to offer my prayers at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar today. My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of all those impacted by the devastating plane crash that happened yesterday, particularly communities here in Gujarat and back in the UK," Cameron said in another X post. PTI PD RSY