Plane crash: DNA test identifies ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani: state mourning on Monday

Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 271 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani through DNA matching.

The state government has announced a state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Rupani, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

Rupani's mortal remains will be handed over to his family members on Monday morning. "His mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot for funeral, the government said.

“Vijjay Rupani, Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat passed away on June 12 12. As a mark of respect, the government has decided that there will be one day of state mourning on 16th June (Monday) throughout Gujarat. The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day of mourning throughout the state…and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” a government communication said.

"Mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to the family on Monday morning. Remains will be taken to his hometown of Rajkot in the afternoon," Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters.

Rupani's remains will be kept at his house for about an hour before taking them out for a funeral in the evening in a procession, he said.

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) at 11.10 am," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi told reporters here earlier in the day.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, Rushikesh Patel said.