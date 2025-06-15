Plane crash: DNA tests identify 47 victims including ex-CM Rupani; 24 bodies handed over to kin

Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of 47 victims through DNA matching, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Authorities have handed over 24 bodies to the victims’ families, officials said on Sunday.

Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday.

The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for Rupani on Monday. A funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. So far 29 people are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground which includes five MBBS students. Only one person from the aircraft miraculously survived.

Due to the severe condition of many bodies—burnt or disfigured—authorities are relying on DNA matching for identification.

"A total of 47 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 24 victims have been handed over to their respective families. These deceased were from Rajasthan and different parts of Gujarat," Additional Civil Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters.

He added that 14 of the identified victims were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, and Botad districts.

Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

According to Dr. Dhaval Gameti, president of the BJ Medical College Junior Doctors’ Association, around 270 bodies were brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital from the crash site.

State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told reporters that families of all 230 passengers who perished on the flight have been contacted.

"Members of only three deceased passengers are yet to give their DNA samples as they live abroad. They are expected to arrive tomorrow evening. Along with the mortal remains, we are also handing over death certificates to the kin so that they don't face any issues afterwards," said Pandey.

To assess the situation, P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the crash site and Civil Hospital on Sunday. He was briefed on the sequence of events and interacted with the injured.

State government officials apprised Mishra about the sequence of events leading to the disaster, which is the country's worst aviation accident in decades.

After enquiring about the health of the injured, Mishra proceeded to the hospital's morgue area.

"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading a thorough probe into the causes of the crash. Various Central and state government agencies, including the state police, are assisting the AAIB team at the crash site in Meghaninagar.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani highlighted the crucial recovery of the black box, an essential component of the investigation.

"The black box recovery was a very important part of the investigation process...The AMC immediately acted and the black box was also recovered," Pani said, noting its location in the tail end of the aircraft, which was embedded in a building.

City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik also visited the accident site on Sunday morning.

Ahmedabad fire brigade officials said three delegations visited the crash site on Sunday including some foreigners to assist investigators.

Sources said the first meeting of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee formed by the Centre will be held on Monday in New Delhi.

The committee, headed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, is mandated to ascertain the "root cause" of the plane crash and assess any contributing factors, including mechanical failure, human error, and regulatory compliances. The committee has been mandated to submit its report within three months.

As part of the ongoing efforts, 230 teams have been formed to coordinate with the victims' families.

Meanwhile, Air India on Sunday said it is working closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of the plane crash victims.

The airline in a statement also said that over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by its teams on the ground. PTI PJT PD PR ACB IAS GK BNM SKL NSK