Plane crash: Former Jharkhand CMs offer condolences to family members of passengers, crew

Jamshedpur, June 12 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday offered condolences to the family members of passengers and crew of London-boun Air India that crashed in Ahmedabad.

In a statement here, the senior BJP leader said the incident has left the entire nation in grief.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon.

"I pray to Baba Baidyanath that the departed souls find a place in his divine feet and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers. This heart-wrenching incident has sent shockwaves across the country, and it's a time for all of us to come together and stand with the affected families," he said.

Das said the news of the tragic demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the accident is extremely shocking and painful.

His passing is an irreparable loss for Indian politics, Das added.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in a post on X said, "The news of plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and distressing. The whole country is in mourning today. My deepest condolences to the families affected by this accident. May Marang Buru give strength to everyone in this difficult times." PTI BS RG