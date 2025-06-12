Plane crash: Spoke to daughter in morning, now clueless about her, 2 family members, says Nagpur man

Nagpur, Jun 12 (PTI) A Nagpur-based man on Thursday said his daughter, her one-and-a-half-year-old son and her mother-in-law were on board the ill-fated London-bound flight which crashed in Ahmedabad city in the afternoon.

Talking to PTI, Manish Kamdar said he had spoken to his daughter Yasha Modha, who resides in Ahmedabad, in the morning, but was now clueless about her and her two members' status following the plane crash.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

Kamdar said that apart from his daughter Yasha, her one-and-a-half-year old son Rudra, and her mother-in-law were on board that flight.

"I spoke to my daughter around 9 am today. But now, my family and I do not know anything about the condition of the passengers," he said.

Neither anyone from the airline (Air India), nor from the government has contacted them so far, he said.

"I am heading to Ahmedabad by road. My son-in-law is waiting outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and is clueless about their status. But he is not allowed inside. People there are being told that they will be allowed to enter only after (Gujarat) chief minister visits the hospital," Kamdar said.

According to him, his daughter's father-in-law, a resident of the UK, passed away in Ahmedabad a month back and the family was going to attend his prayer meeting scheduled on June 22 there.

According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 were two pilots and 10 crew members.

There was no official count of those killed even hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) crashed in the Ahmedabad civil hospital and BJ Medical College near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and burst into a ball of fire. PTI CLS NP