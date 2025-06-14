Plane tragedy: Gujarat govt to assign grief counsellors to families of victims, says top official

Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) The Gujarat government will assign grief counsellors to families of the Ahmedabad air crash victims to deal with mental trauma, a senior official said on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference, Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary of Gujarat said 230 teams have been formed to coordinate with families of the victims.

In order to avoid any administrative problem, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will issue a death certificate on the spot. The patwari of the village can then immediately issue a family relation card so that they do not face any inheritance issue, he said.

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a Deputy Collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot, Pandey said.

"A grief counsellor has been assigned to every family to deal with mental trauma," Pandey said.

Contact has been established with the families of 11 foreign nationals, he said.

Most of the foreign deceased are UK nationals.

"One entire team has been set up for the foreign nationals. We have contacted the Deputy British Consul General. Our Deputy Collector rank officer is in touch with them. The MEA (Ministry of External Affairs), Air India are in touch with them," Pandey said. PTI PR BNM