Pathani Samant Planetarium makes arrangements for people to witness planetary parade in sky from Jan 21

Bhubaneswar: Pathani Samant Planetarium here has made elaborate arrangements for people to witness a rare astronomical phenomenon where six planets will be visible in one line, an official said.

This planet parade will be visible from January 21 to January 31. Planets like Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus, will appear in a line across the night sky, the official said.

While planets like Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will align in a spectacular display that can be seen with naked eye, Neptune and Uranus can be seen only through binoculars and telescopes, he said.

To provide opportunity to stargazers, necessary arrangements have been made at Bhubaneswar's Pathani Samanta Planetarium, under the Department of Science and Technology.

Visitors can witness this rare event on all days, except Monday, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the official said.