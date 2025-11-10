Planned disruptions not good for democracy: LS Speaker ahead of Parliament Winter Session

Kohima, Nov 10 (PTI) Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said planned disruptions of House proceedings do not rank among good practices of a democracy.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to be held from December 1 to 19 and will have 15 sittings. The Opposition has attacked the government over the "short" duration of the session.

The monsoon session of Parliament was a virtual washout with opposition stalling House proceedings over the issue of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Asked about the shorter duration of the session, Birla said convening a session of Parliament was the prerogative of the government, and the duration depends on the official agenda.

"The government decides the duration of the session depending on the business it plans to transact. It will be our endeavour to discuss with all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker pointed out that Parliament is the forum to raise issues of public concern and political parties should make effective use of it instead of resorting to disruptions.

"The session is a time for discussion, exchange of views, raising people-centric issues and voice their expectations and aspirations," Birla said, adding, "We expect that all political parties will raise issues inside the House, not outside."