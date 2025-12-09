Planning to introduce 'black soldier fly' composting to tackle garbage: Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday told the Assembly that he wants to introduce an innovative method in composting of garbage involving an insect called 'black soldier fly' to tackle the garbage issue in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, also minister in charge of Bengaluru development, stated that he will look into the relevant laws and will consider bringing in necessary changes, aimed at putting an end to "garbage mafia" in the city.

He said this while replying to a question raised by Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, opposing the government's plan to restart a closed waste processing plant in his constituency, during the Question Hour.

"I compliment those from Mangaluru, they have started a new project, the prime minister has also spoken on this. The insect, named black soldier fly, feeds on garbage and helps with composting. I want to introduce it in Bengaluru," Shivakumar said.

He said, "The experimental project has been done well in Mangaluru.....I will even be open to visiting Mangaluru to see what is going on in this regard. I'm open to all suggestions, whatever you give. I welcome all good suggestions, open to visiting there and replicating the experiment in Bengaluru." The Deputy CM also informed that the government has identified two locations -- north and south -- where waste processing plants will come up to process the garbage that is gathered Greater Bengaluru Authority area.

In the north, 134 acres at Doddabelavangala in Doddaballapur, where the now-defunct Terrafirma plant is located, have been identified, while in the south, 84 acres in Gollahalli near Uttarahalli have been identified.

Reacting to MLA Muniraju's objection to the government planning to reopen Terrafirma plant which according to him was earlier shut down by the Siddaramaiah government in 2016 for violation of pollution norms, and there is 25 lakh tonnes of waste still dumped there, Shivakumar assured that new technology will be used in the new plant to address the concerns scientifically, along with generation of gas and power from waste.

Pointing out that the city generates 8,000 tonnes of waste and questioning where should it be disposed, he said, "There is no need to worry, latest technology has come, we will resolve the issue Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka making an intervention suggested the Deputy CM to bring in a law declaring waste management as an essential service, aimed at putting an end to 'garbage mafia' in Bengaluru.

He pointed out that when he was the Minister in charge of the city, he tried to control the 'garbage mafia' in Bengaluru, but they stopped lifting garbage, mounting pressure on the government to give in.