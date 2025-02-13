Plans afoot to make Indore zoo a 'zero waste' facility

Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) Authorities have chalked out a plan to transform the Kamala Nehru Zoo in Indore, the country's cleanest city, into a "zero waste" facility as they aim to make it the first zoological park in Madhya Pradesh to earn this tag.
At present, the zoo generates wet and dry waste weighing a few hundred kilograms every day, and part of it is sent out for disposal.
As per the plan, entire waste generated at the zoo will be disposed of within the complex itself, an official said on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Shivam Verma said preparations have begun to make the Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya the state's first zoo with zero waste.
"Under the concept of a zero waste complex, we will dispose of 100 per cent of the waste coming out of the zoo within this complex itself," he said.
Artefacts will also be made from the junk generated at the zoo, which will then be kept within the complex, Verma said.
Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said the zoo currently generates an average of 600 kg of wet and dry waste every day and a part of it is sent out of the premises for disposal.
But in order to achieve the tag of being a zero waste campus, compost will be made from wet waste in the zoo and dry waste will also be processed in the same premises, he said.
Bones included in the food waste of carnivorous animals will be pulverised and used as fertiliser in the zoo's gardens, according to Yadav. PTI HWP MAS NP