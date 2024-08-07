Plant at least one tree: Hemant Soren urges people

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday called on the people of the state to plant at least one tree to compensate for the damage being done to the environment.

Soren was speaking at the 75th Van Mahotsav in Ranchi's Biodiversity Park.

"We are moving forward with two types of lifestyles -- 'vikashshil' (progressive) and 'vinashshil' (destructive). We are creating forests of concrete by removing natural forests. Nature warns from time to time of the imbalance with drought, flood and other disasters. Now, we have to decide how to compensate for the environmental loss," Soren said.

"Things would not change in a day. We have to make continuous efforts. Around 11 years back, I had appealed to replace the system of giving bouquets to guests with saplings at government functions. It has become a practice now. I request every citizen to plant at least one tree, which will help compensate for the environmental loss caused to some extent," he added.

The Forest Department has set a target to plant around 2.25 crore saplings across the state this year.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sanjay Srivastava said efforts were also being made to increase forest cover in urban areas.

"Around 80,000 saplings were planted only in Ranchi city last year. We are also developing 'Nagar Van' in 30 places in the state," he said.