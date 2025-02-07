Plant trees to maintain ecological balance: Maharashtra agri commission chief urges people

Latur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices Pasha Patel on Friday urged people to plant trees on a large scale to reduce carbon emissions and maintain ecological balance.

He also said that a demand will be made to the government that those who fail to plant saplings be denied firewood for the cremation of their family members.

The former legislator was speaking at the inauguration of the third state-level agriculture exhibition 'Krishi Navnirman 2025', being held between February 7 and 11 here.

"With temperatures rising alarmingly across the country, the cooling effect of nature is fading, and the only way to curb this heat is by reducing the use of iron and electricity. To combat global warming, people must plant bamboo and other trees, and those who fail to do so should be denied firewood for their funerals. This demand will be made to the government," he said.

Excessive use of electricity and burning of coal have significantly contributed to global warming. Electricity demand is doubling every year, leading to a surge in coal consumption, which further escalates temperatures, Patel noted. PTI COR NP