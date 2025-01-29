Planters raise concerns over inferior tea imports and rule violation in re-export

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Resentment is brewing in the tea industry as planters and exporters are alleging that "inferior quality" imported tea is being blended with the Indian crop and exported without multi-origin tag by a few stakeholders, which is not only "undermining prices" but also "posing a threat" to the reputation of the country's tea in overseas market.

They also claimed that low priced tea, being imported from Kenya, Nepal, Vietnam and Iran, is also made available in the domestic market, which, they touted, as one of the reasons for the falling prices of the commodity despite a shortfall in production.

Planters and exporters also raised questions over the alleged "mismatch" between the export data of the Tea Board of Kenya, and the import data of Tea Board India during the January-October period in 2024.

"We are aware of allegations that a high quantity of tea has been imported duty-free for re-export, and that most of the tea that has been imported by a section of industry stakeholders is being re-exported as Indian tea in violation of law. It is for the Tea Board to investigate and verify the reality," Indian Tea Exporters Association Chairman Anshuman Kanoria told PTI.

Re-export of low-priced varieties as Indian tea negatively "impacts demand, prices and image of Indian tea and harms exporters who follow the law and export only 100 per cent Indian tea", he said.

Kanoria also said that such alleged malpractice would "adversely impact the financial sustainability and credibility of the industry".

Kanoria explained that the Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005, requires that any tea exported as Indian tea or as any growing area name in India must contain 100 per cent Indian tea only.

Any tea exported when blended with any part of imported tea, must be branded as multi-origin tea with origin specified, he said.

The law also requires that any re-export must have a minimum 50 per cent value addition, he said.

Indian Tea Association (ITA) Chairman Hemant Bangur said the impact of "unregulated imports of tea from Kenya, Nepal, Vietnam and Iran" is severe on the industry.

"We have witnessed market collapse in the last 8-12 weeks with price plunging by almost Rs 80 a kg in north India. We have never seen such an unprecedented import trend. India has become the sixth-largest buyer of Kenyan tea in October last year. If these imports are meant for re-exports, these have to be sold as multi-origin tea, but, to the best of my knowledge, this is not happening," the ITA chairman told PTI.

In a representation to the Tea Board, the planters' body has asked for SOPs to be in place in terms of imports of the commodity.

"Kenya, Sri Lanka and Indonesia have such SOPs on how tea can be imported and how can it be re-exported. India lacks in ensuring such a mechanism. India cannot be a dumping ground for inferior quality of tea," Bangur said.

Another planters' body Tea Association of India President Sandeep Singhania claimed that a section of stakeholders are "importing tea from Kenya and Nepal and blending these with Indian tea for re-export and for the domestic market".

"These are being sold as Indian-origin beverages, which is denting the reputation of Indian tea. This is a concerning matter," Singhania told PTI.

He urged the tea board and commerce ministry to address the issue which is plaguing the industry.

The market prices have fallen in the last two or three months, which indicates that the influx of overseas tea is dampening market sentiments, Singhania said.

"Prices are falling even though the crop is down by around 53 million kgs in January-November in 2024. Imports of cheaper tea are one of the reasons behind such a trend," he said.

One of the top exporters, Asian Tea Company Director Mohit Agarwal claimed, "Kenya tea board data suggested that the African country exported around 13.71 million kgs of tea to India during the January-October months in 2024, while Tea Board India figures revealed that our import was around 1.63 million kgs from that country. The difference is almost 10 times. This may be due to the merchant exporters not submitting the import data to the council in time." The reputation of Indian exporters is being questioned by overseas buyers and before "further damage is done to Indian tea exports, the Department of Commerce should conduct a thorough investigation via the Tea Board to clean up the ecosystem and restore the credibility of the Indian tea trade", he said.

"The mismatch in trade figures between the Kenyan tea board and that of India is because of fraudulent practices adopted by a few exporters and importers. Technically, they have to report what they are importing to the tea council but industry stakeholders concerned are not doing so," Singhania claimed.

Agarwal claimed that the "mismatch in import figures returns data available with Tea Board and Indian customs import data needs to be scrutinised for all shipping origins and not just from Kenya". PTI BDC NN