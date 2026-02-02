National

Planting of bushes, mechanised sweeping encouraged to control dust: Environment minster in LS

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government is encouraging mechanised sweeping and planting of bushes to control dust in cities, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said to control dust pollution, a city-specific plan is prepared.

Under the plan, "greening" is carried out based on the requirement of a particular city.

He said bushes help control spread of dust. The way roads are being constructed at present, states are being encouraged to go for mechanised sweeping.

"In NCR too, (municipal) corporations were encouraged for mechanised sweeping to control dust," he said. PTI NAB NAB DV DV