Planting of over 4.5 lakh flower saplings begins at Sim’s Park in Coonoor

Udhagamandalam, (Tamil Nadu), Jan 31 (PTI) The planting of more than 4.5 lakh flower saplings across 50 varieties commenced at the famed Sim’s Park here on Saturday, officials said.

The Department of Horticulture begins the annual planting process each year in preparation for the upcoming summer season, during which the hill station attracts a large number of visitors.

Sim’s Park, spread over 12 hectares, was developed more than a century ago around the natural contours of the land. The botanical garden within the park was established to introduce and trial various exotic plant species of systematic and economic importance, according to information available on the Department of Horticulture’s website.

The planting drive at Sim’s Park was formally inaugurated by Joint Director of Horticulture Shibila Mary.

The drive includes over 50 varieties of flowers sourced from countries such as the United States, Japan, France and Germany. Some of the varieties being planted include salvia, antirrhinum (snapdragons), begonia and marigold, among others. PTI CORR VIJ SSK