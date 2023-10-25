Plaque row: Visva Bharati says it was a temporary structure, texts from UNESCO to be incorporated in permanent one

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Visva Bharati University on Wednesday said the plaque, which triggered a row to mark the UNESCO heritage status to Santiniketan, was just a temporary structure to demarcate the heritage site.

The plaque set up at several places in the sprawling campus of the central university bore the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ex-officio Chancellor of the university, and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, but does not have any mention of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who set up the varsity.

Reacting to this, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar had earlier said, "UNESCO specifically said they are honouring Rabindranath Tagore and his unique legacy by declaring Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site. A megalomaniac V-C and his boss seem to think UNESCO is honouring them!!," A section of ashramites and left-leaning student activists had also objected to the move.

When contacted, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay told PTI, "It was a purely temporary structure raised to demarcate the heritage site..." She said, "The ISI and UNESCO will provide some text that will be erected once they are received." A senior university teacher said three such plaques had come up within the premises of the central higher educational institution after UNESCO's World Heritage site honour to Santiniketan on September 17.

UNESCO gave credit to "renowned poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore" for setting up of Santiniketan which is uniquely different from the "prevailing British colonial architectural orientations of the early 20th century and of European modernism".

The Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA), an organisation of a section of teaching staff, sent emails to Prime Minister and Chancellor Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Visitor, and Governor C V Ananda Bose describing it as an "insult of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore... by not mentioning the name of Tagore but other names".

The email said, "This is to draw your kind attention to the fact that the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has put up several plaques on the heritage site at Santiniketan on which it is written 'UNESCO Inscribed World Heritage Site' under which the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chancellor and the name of Bidyut Chakraborty as the Vice-Chancellor has been mentioned.

"... we are shocked and surprised to see that there is no mention of the name of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who is the founder of Visva Bharati." The email to the PM was also sent to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal Governor.

It demanded necessary action against the VC.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya earlier said "persons like Jawhar Sircar are flagging such issues on social media to cement their position in the party after being fielded as Rajya Sabha MP to unnecessarily stir controversy." PTI SUS RG