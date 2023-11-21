Plaster falls from ceiling at police station in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city fell on Tuesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.24 pm at the Wagle Estate police station building, which is 30-35 years old, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the ceiling plaster of police inspector's room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

The TMC engineers will take a call on the structure, he said. PTI COR GK