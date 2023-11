Latur, Nov 28 (PTI) As much as 98 kg of banned plastic bags were seized from shops in Latur city on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Action was taken against 27 establishments for making available banned carry bags, he said.

A fine of Rs 33,900 was also collected during the drive.

The raids were conducted at Ganjgolai, Raytu Market, Gandhi Market and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk. PTI COR KRK