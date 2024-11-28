Plastic pollution treaty must respect CBDR principle, national circumstances: India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India has said that the legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution, currently under discussion in Busan, South Korea, must account for each country's national circumstances, uphold the right to development, and recognise that countries have differing responsibilities based on their capacities.

In 2022, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted a historic resolution to tackle plastic pollution on a global scale.

This led to the creation of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), tasked with developing a legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution by 2024.

Since 2022, the INC has held four sessions in Uruguay, France, Canada, and Kenya. The current session in Busan running from November 25 to December 1 is expected to finalise the agreement.

The Indian delegation participating in the final round of negotiations said the new treaty should not repeat or overlap the work of other international agreements like the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions (which deal with safe handling of hazardous chemicals and waste) or bodies like the World Trade Organization.

Instead, the treaty should focus on areas not covered by these agreements, specifically plastic pollution, India said.

The country said the treaty must be based on the principle of 'Common But Differentiated Responsibilities', which recognises that while all countries share a common responsibility to address global environmental problems, their levels of responsibility and actions should differ based on their unique circumstances and capabilities.

The treaty must also recognise that every country has the freedom to develop while also protecting the environment.

Earlier this week, India proposed setting up a dedicated multilateral fund to support developing countries in tackling plastic pollution.

According to the proposal, this fund would be modelled on the successful multilateral fund established under the Montreal Protocol, which addressed ozone depletion.

India’s proposal said developed countries should provide financial and technical support, including access to advanced technologies, to help developing nations meet the rules and targets set by the upcoming global agreement on plastic pollution. PTI GVS ARI