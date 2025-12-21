Plastic scrap warehouse gutted in fire in UP's Jhansi, no casualties reported

Jhansi (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a plastic scrap warehouse and factory in an industrial area here on Sunday, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The blaze, which erupted around 2.30 am, took nearly 10 hours to be brought under control, they said, adding that prompt efforts by fire personnel prevented it from spreading to nearby factories.

Premnagar police station in-charge Tulsiram Pandey said the fire broke out at a plastic scrap warehouse owned by trader Sajid Khan in the Bijouli industrial area.

"Due to the presence of a large quantity of plastic scrap, the fire intensified rapidly and took a massive form,” Pandey said.

On receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. More than four dozen fire tenders were pressed into service, and the fire was finally doused by the afternoon, he added.

According to the warehouse owner, a huge quantity of valuable plastic scrap was reduced to ashes.

Fire department officials are assessing the extent of losses caused by the blaze.