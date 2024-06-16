Plastic skulls found in bag, one person detained; Nashik cops suspect black magic link

Nashik, Jun 16 (PTI) Eight skulls reportedly made of plastic and suspected to be used in some black magic ritual were found in a gunny bag in Panchvati in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Sunday.

The bag was lying near a temple in Erandwadi area in Peth Phata here on Saturday and one person has been detained in this connection, the official said.

"It may have been used for black magic. A preliminary probe revealed these human-like skulls are made of plastic. We registered a case under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Black Magic Act," the Panchvati police station official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.