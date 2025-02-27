Plastic use in idli preparation in Karnataka banned after health concerns

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday announced a ban on the use of plastic in idli preparation after samples tested positive for carcinogenic elements due to the use of polythene sheets.

He said the Karnataka Food Safety Department found that 52 hotels were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis.

According to him, polythene, especially thin sheets, is carcinogenic, and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.

"The Food Safety Department collected idli samples from 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier, cloth was used for cooking idlis, but we received information that hotels have recently started using plastic. So, our officers conducted inquiries at various locations," Rao told reporters.

Out of 251 hotels, 52 were found using plastic, the minister said, adding, "Hoteliers should never have done this because plastic is carcinogenic, meaning it can cause cancer. These carcinogenic elements can enter the idli." Noting that action has been initiated, Rao said a clear message will be sent across, and plastic will be banned in the food-making process.

"If anyone continues this practice, it should be brought to our notice," the minister said.

Later, in a post on ‘X,’ Rao stated, "The use of plastic (polythene) in idli preparation has been increasing, posing severe health risks. To safeguard public health, the use of plastic in cooking idlis has been strictly banned. Public health cannot be compromised." He also emphasised that plastic use in food preparation is a serious public health hazard.

"When plastic is used in idli preparation, toxic chemicals leach into the food, posing serious health risks to consumers. I urge all hotels and food establishments to stop this practice immediately and switch to safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves," he further wrote on 'X'. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH