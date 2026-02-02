Plastic waste disposal a matter of 'significant public importance': CIC as it pulls up CPCB

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Central Information Commission has said matters concerning the implementation of guidelines for disposal of thermoset plastic waste are of "significant public importance" as it has serious environmental implications.

In an order, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh reprimanded the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for repeated failures to provide details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on action taken regarding the enforcement of guidelines for disposal of thermoset plastic waste, including fibre reinforced plastic (FRP).

Thermoset plastics can not be remelted or reshaped once set, and their disposal is considered highly difficult. "The issues raised by the appellant are of significant public importance, and appropriate action is required to ensure effective and transparent implementation of the guidelines issued by the CPCB," the Central Information Commission (CIC) observed.

The CIC noted that despite clear directions from the First Appellate Authority (FAA), the CPCB failed to furnish point-wise replies to multiple RTI applications and did not allow inspection of records in several cases.

Admonishing the conduct of the then Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), the Commission said it amounted to a "gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act", adding that such conduct reflected a "casual behaviour of officers towards RTI applications".

The CIC also stated in its order dated January 30 that the waste disposal guidelines were framed pursuant to directions of the National Green Tribunal, making their implementation critical for environmental protection and public interest.

Directing corrective action, the Commission ordered the CPCB to "re-examine the matter and furnish a revised point-wise reply strictly as per the provisions of the RTI Act" within four weeks.

It also directed the authority to "afford an opportunity of inspection of relevant records" to the appellant on a mutually decided date and time.

Emphasising transparency in environmental governance, the CIC said accountability in the enforcement of plastic waste management norms is essential in the interest of the public at large.