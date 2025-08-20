Plate cutting ceremony of ICG's 4th vessel in NGOPV series takes place in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Plate cutting ceremony of the fourth vessel in a series of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) being constructed for the Indian Coast Guard, took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, the defence ministry said.

Designed, developed, and built indigenously, these 117-metre vessels are capable of speeds up to 23 knots, with an operational range of 5,000 nautical miles, it said.

"Plate cutting ceremony of Yard 16404, the fourth in a series of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for Indian Coast Guard (ICG), took place in Mumbai on August 20," the ministry said in a statement.

Equipped with advanced technologies, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems, remote piloted drones, and the Integrated Bridge System and Integrated Platform Management System, the NGOPVs will "significantly enhance" the ICG's ability to secure India's vast maritime domain, officials said.

It will also have a capacity to accommodate 11 officers and 110 personnel.

The NGOPV project, contracted on December 20, 2023, under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' or Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured category, is fully aligned with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The event was presided over by Deputy Director General (Technical), Headquarters, ICG Eastern Seaboard, Inspector General N G Raveendran, in the presence of Executive Director (Shipbuilding), MDL, A Vinod, and senior officials from ICG and MDL.

The initiative underscores India's growing defence manufacturing strength and commitment to self-reliance, further empowering the ICG to safeguard national maritime interests with greater effectiveness, it said. PTI KND RHL