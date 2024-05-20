Play more effective role in implementation of party's poll strategy: Nadda to senior BJP leaders

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday asked all senior leaders and office bearers of the party to play a “more effective role” and make an “active contribution” in the implementation of the party’s poll strategy on the ground.

He was speaking during a meeting at the party headquarters here attended by national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and national general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam among other leaders.

“BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with all the general secretaries of the party at the central office today. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP national media head Anil Baluni and BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also attended this meeting,” a source in the party said.

In the meeting, the BJP chief reviewed the fifth phase of polling that took place on Monday and also discussed the future strategy of the party with regard to the ongoing elections, the sources said.

“He discussed with party office bearers about the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections,” the source said.

"BJP national president directed that party officials and all senior leaders should hold similar meetings at their respective booths and play a more effective role in the implementation of the party's strategy at the booth level while making an active contribution," the source added.