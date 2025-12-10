Play role in building modern and prosperous Rajasthan: CM Sharma urges diaspora

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday urged members of the Rajasthani diaspora to play an active role in building a "modern and prosperous Rajasthan", saying the state will be a key contributor to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Sharma was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the first-ever 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas', attended by delegates from across India and abroad.

Welcoming the diaspora community, the chief minister said the event was "not merely a celebration but a confluence of Rajasthan's culture, heritage and global identity".

He said that despite living around the world, non-resident Rajasthanis continue to remain emotionally connected to their soil and have enhanced the state's pride internationally.

Sharma announced the establishment of 14 new centres of the Rajasthan Foundation to strengthen engagement between the state and its diaspora. He also said the government would host the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit again next year.

A new Pravasi Rajasthani Policy was released at the event to provide recognition, support and an investment roadmap for Rajasthanis living abroad.

"Rajasthan has a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," Sharma said.

He noted that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed at last year's Rising Rajasthan Summit, and that projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore had reached the ground-breaking stage, with Rs 8 lakh crore worth of agreements progressing towards implementation.

The chief minister highlighted steps taken in the past two years for infrastructure development, youth welfare, agricultural growth and women-centric initiatives. He said over 90,000 government jobs had been provided, with 20,000 more to be announced soon, and recruitment is underway for 1.53 lakh posts.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde urged the diaspora to "repay the debt of the motherland" by investing more in the state.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised Rajasthan as a state that balances tradition and modernity, saying its "greatest strength is its youth". He lauded the state's leadership for its decisiveness and credibility, adding that Rajasthan is trusted because "every promise made here is fulfilled".

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, a native of Rajasthan, said the contribution of overseas Rajasthanis to the state's development has been "historic and inspirational", while state Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the government was working with full commitment under the prime minister's mantra of "Reform, Perform and Transform".

Industry leaders, including Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal and Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha, also addressed the gathering.

Several prominent diaspora achievers, including Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vineet Mittal, Ajay Piramal, Madhav Singhania, Poonamchand Rathi, Narsi Kulharia, C M Moondra and Pradeep Rathore, were honoured with the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman'. PTI AG APL APL