Played decisive role in ending manual scavenging: RSS Gen Secy Hosabale's tribute to Sulabh International founder

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday paid tributes to Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, saying he played "a decisive role" in fight against the practice of manual scavenging in the country.

Advertisment

Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets in the country, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide. He was 80.

"Bindeshwar Pathak, who dedicated his life for the cause of cleanliness in the country, is no more. In 1968, he invented the disposable compost toilet and played a decisive role in ending the practice of manual scavenging," Hosabale said in a statement.

In 1970, Pathak established 'Sulabh International' and since then, this institution has played "an important role" in providing easy access to clean toilets to crores of people, he said.

Advertisment

"Due to the tireless efforts of Pathak, today there are 8,500 accessible toilets and bathrooms built by his organization in the country. He has been honoured with Padma Award for his services," Hosabale said.

He also prayed for peace to the soul of Pathak.

According to his aide, Pathak hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters here on Tuesday morning on the occasion of the Independence Day and collapsed soon after.

While the aide said Pathak breathed his last at AIIMS, a source at the hospital said he was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.

The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to Pathak's aide. PTI PK CK